APH reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 16 new cases, two deaths, and 40 recoveries.

Randall County reported six new cases, and 34 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.27%.