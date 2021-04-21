APH reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 5 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 12 new cases, and one recovery.

Randall County reported 10 new cases, and four recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.81%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1326168
Beaver4706451
Briscoe925148
Carson35514470
Castro70732924
Childress1,344171,367
Cimarron2121206
Collingsworth2419300
Cottle1437183
Curry5,072744,850
Dallam89191,010
Deaf Smith2,096662,672
Donley19915359
Gray1,968552,184
Hall36014440
Hardeman31512360
Hansford38824843
Hartley6229720
Hemphill5172557
Hutchinson1,521711,842
Lipscomb30112302
Moore2,092722,327
Ochiltree991261,064
Oldham1374260
Parmer897351,219
Potter17,22844316,663
Quay4358412
Randall16,53829316,087
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,877531,781
Sherman18912201
Swisher43717787
Texas3,497323,407
Union2479227
Wheeler47510507
TOTAL63,0421,47565,356
