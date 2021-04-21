APH reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 5 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 12 new cases, and one recovery.
Randall County reported 10 new cases, and four recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.81%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|132
|6
|168
|Beaver
|470
|6
|451
|Briscoe
|92
|5
|148
|Carson
|355
|14
|470
|Castro
|707
|32
|924
|Childress
|1,344
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|206
|Collingsworth
|241
|9
|300
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,072
|74
|4,850
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,010
|Deaf Smith
|2,096
|66
|2,672
|Donley
|199
|15
|359
|Gray
|1,968
|55
|2,184
|Hall
|360
|14
|440
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|360
|Hansford
|388
|24
|843
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|557
|Hutchinson
|1,521
|71
|1,842
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|302
|Moore
|2,092
|72
|2,327
|Ochiltree
|991
|26
|1,064
|Oldham
|137
|4
|260
|Parmer
|897
|35
|1,219
|Potter
|17,228
|443
|16,663
|Quay
|435
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,538
|293
|16,087
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,877
|53
|1,781
|Sherman
|189
|12
|201
|Swisher
|437
|17
|787
|Texas
|3,497
|32
|3,407
|Union
|247
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|507
|TOTAL
|63,042
|1,475
|65,356
