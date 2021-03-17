APH reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 22 recoveries, 2 new deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19, 22 recoveries and 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 9 new cases and 13 recoveries.

In Randall County, 13 new cases were reported along with 9 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.90%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:07 p.m. on March 17, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1096144
Beaver4536431
Briscoe775132
Carson25614379
Castro65330872
Childress1,319171,319
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1899251
Cottle1427182
Curry4,980704,708
Dallam1,01791,005
Deaf Smith2,734642,659
Donley17415331
Gray1,733541,956
Hall32614409
Hardeman31112355
Hansford36923789
Hartley7239711
Hemphill5032542
Hutchinson1,097701479
Lipscomb27712284
Moore1,960692,161
Ochiltree934251,007
Oldham1174237
Parmer856351,149
Potter17,07341816,485
Quay4258394
Randall16,37328115,925
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,852511,723
Sherman17612147
Swisher39717735
Texas3,473253,379
Union2449200
Wheeler43810471
TOTAL62,0151,41463,202
