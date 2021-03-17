APH reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 22 recoveries, 2 new deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19, 22 recoveries and 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 9 new cases and 13 recoveries.

In Randall County, 13 new cases were reported along with 9 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.90%.