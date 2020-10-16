APH reports 212 new cases, eight deaths, 51 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 212 new cases, eight deaths, and 51 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 109 new cases, seven new deaths, and 26 recoveries.

In Randall County, 103 new cases were reported along with one death, and 25 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.38%.

See totals for the counties below. 
APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:24 p.m. on October 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong18112
Beaver7664
Briscoe16112
Carson4725
Castro2776253
Childress8972
Cimarron3230
Collingsworth1919
Cottle33331
Curry1,1558568
Dallam3365281
Deaf Smith1,214251,100
Donley81164
Gray3869333
Hall36130
Hardeman54139
Hansford1846117
Hartley1844154
Hemphill13480
Hutchinson2777206
Lipscomb58131
Moore1,247221,152
Ochiltree2265130
Oldham25117
Parmer52115424
Potter7,130924,742
Quay86251
Randall4,291532,872
Roberts1411
Roosevelt3655186
Sherman71163
Swisher1283104
Texas1,704101,600
Union37218
Wheeler5548
TOTAL20,60629014,940
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss