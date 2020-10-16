APH reports 212 new cases, eight deaths, 51 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 212 new cases, eight deaths, and 51 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 109 new cases, seven new deaths, and 26 recoveries.
In Randall County, 103 new cases were reported along with one death, and 25 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.38%.
See totals for the counties below.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:24 p.m. on October 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|18
|1
|12
|Beaver
|76
|–
|64
|Briscoe
|16
|1
|12
|Carson
|47
|–
|25
|Castro
|277
|6
|253
|Childress
|89
|–
|72
|Cimarron
|32
|–
|30
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|19
|Cottle
|33
|3
|31
|Curry
|1,155
|8
|568
|Dallam
|336
|5
|281
|Deaf Smith
|1,214
|25
|1,100
|Donley
|81
|1
|64
|Gray
|386
|9
|333
|Hall
|36
|1
|30
|Hardeman
|54
|1
|39
|Hansford
|184
|6
|117
|Hartley
|184
|4
|154
|Hemphill
|134
|–
|80
|Hutchinson
|277
|7
|206
|Lipscomb
|58
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,247
|22
|1,152
|Ochiltree
|226
|5
|130
|Oldham
|25
|1
|17
|Parmer
|521
|15
|424
|Potter
|7,130
|92
|4,742
|Quay
|86
|2
|51
|Randall
|4,291
|53
|2,872
|Roberts
|14
|–
|11
|Roosevelt
|365
|5
|186
|Sherman
|71
|1
|63
|Swisher
|128
|3
|104
|Texas
|1,704
|10
|1,600
|Union
|37
|2
|18
|Wheeler
|55
|–
|48
|TOTAL
|20,606
|290
|14,940
