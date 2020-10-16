APH reports 212 new cases, eight deaths, 51 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 212 new cases, eight deaths, and 51 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 109 new cases, seven new deaths, and 26 recoveries.

In Randall County, 103 new cases were reported along with one death, and 25 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.38%.

See totals for the counties below.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:24 p.m. on October 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 18 1 12 Beaver 76 – 64 Briscoe 16 1 12 Carson 47 – 25 Castro 277 6 253 Childress 89 – 72 Cimarron 32 – 30 Collingsworth 19 – 19 Cottle 33 3 31 Curry 1,155 8 568 Dallam 336 5 281 Deaf Smith 1,214 25 1,100 Donley 81 1 64 Gray 386 9 333 Hall 36 1 30 Hardeman 54 1 39 Hansford 184 6 117 Hartley 184 4 154 Hemphill 134 – 80 Hutchinson 277 7 206 Lipscomb 58 1 31 Moore 1,247 22 1,152 Ochiltree 226 5 130 Oldham 25 1 17 Parmer 521 15 424 Potter 7,130 92 4,742 Quay 86 2 51 Randall 4,291 53 2,872 Roberts 14 – 11 Roosevelt 365 5 186 Sherman 71 1 63 Swisher 128 3 104 Texas 1,704 10 1,600 Union 37 2 18 Wheeler 55 – 48 TOTAL 20,606 290 14,940

