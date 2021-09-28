APH reports 210 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths and 104 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Potter and Randall counties seeing a decrease of 301 active cases of COVID-19 since last Friday, Sept. 24, the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Authority Todd Bell is encouraged by this recent downward trend.

This comes as Potter and Randall counties saw an increase of 210 new cases of COVID-19, X death(s) and 104 recoveries in the Amarillo area Tuesday, according to the report card from the city’s public health department.

“Our numbers have started to come down. We’ll see if this trend continues. My suspicion is that it will. I think that things area going to look very good going into November and December. Bear in mind, the crystal ball is always murky,” Bell said. “But we’ve basically, I think, pulled forward this surge that we might have experienced later in the fall and the winter. Delta was just so contagious that we ended up getting lots of people sick earlier in the season. So hopefully, those numbers will continue to trend down. Hopefully, we’ll really start seeing some relief on the hospital from a pressure standpoint, in the hospital setting. But I think it’s encouraging that those numbers are starting to trend down.”

In Tuesday’s report card, APH stated that Potter County has 97 new cases, 4 death(s), and 52 recoveries. APH also reports that Randall County has 113 new cases, 4 death(s), and 52 recoveries. The area’s hospitalization rate is at 14.88%.

But while the trend of active cases continues to decrease, Bell is asking the public to continue to take safety precautions while out and about in the community, with Potter and Randall counties still being at Level Red.

“I would also ask people not to give up on COVID just yet, because it’s not done with us just yet,” Bell said. “We still need to be doing a good job of vaccinating, we still need to be doing a good job of wearing our masks when we’re in those public settings. We’re still in our Level Red, as far as the pressure on the healthcare system. So, I think that we have, I hope that, we have rounded a corner. But we’re not out of it just yet.”

As flu season nears, Bell also encouraged members of the community to get their flu shot, especially because of last year’s season being a mild one.

“Even though we have the flu every year, last year was a really mild flu season and because of that, we’re going to have fewer people with immunity to the flu this year,” he said. “So, the flu shots are going to be more important than ever.”