APH reports 208 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 324 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 208 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 324 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 99 new cases, and 148 recoveries.

In Randall County 109 new cases were reported, one death, and 176 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.64%.