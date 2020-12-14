APH reports 208 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 324 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 208 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 324 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 99 new cases, and 148 recoveries.

In Randall County 109 new cases were reported, one death, and 176 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.64%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on December 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong63444
Beaver2722226
Briscoe45235
Carson146488
Castro52511429
Childress1,0633850
Cimarron9179
Collingsworth136381
Cottle75564
Curry3,626341,699
Dallam81115765
Deaf Smith2,282452,013
Donley1245105
Gray1,448271,321
Hall157372
Hardeman1245109
Hansford26611218
Hartley5347483
Hemphill3292283
Hutchinson77232583
Lipscomb1776130
Moore1,746391,552
Ochiltree7409549
Oldham60249
Parmer78128662
Potter14,27325910,874
Quay3105104
Randall12,7241558,817
Roberts32128
Roosevelt1,18219466
Sherman178691
Swisher31711237
Texas2,731132,464
Union167737
Wheeler3617329
TOTAL48,66478135,936
