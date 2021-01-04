APH reports 205 new cases, 6 deaths, 242 recoveries in Amarillo area

APH Report Card, City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 205 new cases, 6 new deaths, and 242 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 88 new cases, two death, and 111 recoveries.

In Randall County, 117 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 131 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.20%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on January 4, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong77588
Beaver3182299
Briscoe54278
Carson17510233
Castro58915705
Childress1,18371,092
Cimarron1081102
Collingsworth1525165
Cottle1085139
Curry4,144472,463
Dallam87810838
Deaf Smith2,424562,285
Donley1327228
Gray1,519341,547
Hall1939178
Hardeman2048250
Hansford29313487
Hartley5959563
Hemphill4152334
Hutchinson858491,016
Lipscomb2157179
Moore1,831511,915
Ochiltree82517781
Oldham77296
Parmer78732978
Potter15,26930913,507
Quay3407181
Randall14,12319512,037
Roberts44134
Roosevelt1,55229736
Sherman1016100
Swisher34413555
Texas2,985172,845
Union192759
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL53,50799747,462
