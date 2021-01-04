APH reports 205 new cases, 6 deaths, 242 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 205 new cases, 6 new deaths, and 242 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 88 new cases, two death, and 111 recoveries.

In Randall County, 117 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 131 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.20%.