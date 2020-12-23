APH reports 204 new cases, 11 deaths, 428 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 204 new cases, 11 new deaths, and 428 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 82 new cases, six death, and 208 recoveries.

In Randall County, 122 new cases were reported along with five deaths, and 220 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.34%.