APH reports 204 new cases, 11 deaths, 428 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 204 new cases, 11 new deaths, and 428 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 82 new cases, six death, and 208 recoveries.

In Randall County, 122 new cases were reported along with five deaths, and 220 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.34%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong71568
Beaver2852256
Briscoe49267
Carson1575199
Castro55512635
Childress1,0986954
Cimarron101193
Collingsworth1405105
Cottle975129
Curry3,804402,001
Dallam8599817
Deaf Smith2,370512,218
Donley1246205
Gray1,758301,431
Hall1655150
Hardeman1917235
Hansford27112403
Hartley5679535
Hemphill3382296
Hutchinson80841931
Lipscomb1887160
Moore1,770431,863
Ochiltree76613683
Oldham68275
Parmer76631916
Potter14,89029212,489
Quay3246131
Randall13,50717510,748
Roberts35130
Roosevelt1,38021605
Sherman178696
Swisher32612490
Texas2,829152,608
Union184746
Wheeler3807357
TOTAL51,40189343,025
