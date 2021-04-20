APH reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 4 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 4 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has six new cases and two recoveries.
In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported, one death and two recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.19%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|132
|6
|168
|Beaver
|470
|6
|451
|Briscoe
|92
|5
|148
|Carson
|355
|14
|470
|Castro
|707
|32
|924
|Childress
|1,349
|17
|1,372
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|206
|Collingsworth
|239
|9
|296
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,061
|74
|4,841
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,010
|Deaf Smith
|2,093
|66
|2,664
|Donley
|199
|15
|359
|Gray
|1,973
|55
|2,194
|Hall
|361
|14
|442
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|359
|Hansford
|388
|25
|852
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|557
|Hutchinson
|1,516
|71
|1,838
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|299
|Moore
|2,093
|72
|2,325
|Ochiltree
|990
|26
|1,057
|Oldham
|137
|4
|260
|Parmer
|897
|35
|1,216
|Potter
|17,216
|443
|16,662
|Quay
|430
|8
|411
|Randall
|16,528
|293
|16,083
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,876
|53
|1,781
|Sherman
|188
|12
|199
|Swisher
|436
|17
|785
|Texas
|3,497
|32
|3,407
|Union
|246
|9
|223
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|503
|TOTAL
|63,015
|1,475
|65,322
