APH reports 20 cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 142 recoveries in Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 142 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

The APH reported 14 cases, 64 recoveries, and two deaths in Potter County.

The APH reported 6 cases, 78 recoveries, and two deaths in Randall County.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.92 %.