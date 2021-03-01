APH reports 20 cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 142 recoveries in Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 142 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

The APH reported 14 cases, 64 recoveries, and two deaths in Potter County.

The APH reported 6 cases, 78 recoveries, and two deaths in Randall County.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.92 %.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 1, 2021.)

7CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4406415
Briscoe764126
Carson24614362
Castro629859
Childress1,312161,306
Cimarron1761170
Collingsworth1909248
Cottle1377176
Curry4,920674,296
Dallam1,0119996
Deaf Smith2,712632,618
Donley17013323
Gray1,714531,891
Hall32214394
Hardeman31112357
Hansford36520759
Hartley7199705
Hemphill5342535
Hutchinson1,067691,418
Lipscomb27311274
Moore1,920682,127
Ochiltree92225993
Oldham1114218
Parmer827341,122
Potter16,86740616,184
Quay4208353
Randall16,19827615,598
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,838501,557
Sherman14012128
Swisher39317721
Texas3,448243,351
Union2379190
Wheeler4329458
TOTAL61,2571,37761,424
