APH reports 20 cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 142 recoveries in Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 142 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
The APH reported 14 cases, 64 recoveries, and two deaths in Potter County.
The APH reported 6 cases, 78 recoveries, and two deaths in Randall County.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.92 %.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 1, 2021.)
|7County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|142
|Beaver
|440
|6
|415
|Briscoe
|76
|4
|126
|Carson
|246
|14
|362
|Castro
|6
|29
|859
|Childress
|1,312
|16
|1,306
|Cimarron
|176
|1
|170
|Collingsworth
|190
|9
|248
|Cottle
|137
|7
|176
|Curry
|4,920
|67
|4,296
|Dallam
|1,011
|9
|996
|Deaf Smith
|2,712
|63
|2,618
|Donley
|170
|13
|323
|Gray
|1,714
|53
|1,891
|Hall
|322
|14
|394
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|357
|Hansford
|365
|20
|759
|Hartley
|719
|9
|705
|Hemphill
|534
|2
|535
|Hutchinson
|1,067
|69
|1,418
|Lipscomb
|273
|11
|274
|Moore
|1,920
|68
|2,127
|Ochiltree
|922
|25
|993
|Oldham
|111
|4
|218
|Parmer
|827
|34
|1,122
|Potter
|16,867
|406
|16,184
|Quay
|420
|8
|353
|Randall
|16,198
|276
|15,598
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,838
|50
|1,557
|Sherman
|140
|12
|128
|Swisher
|393
|17
|721
|Texas
|3,448
|24
|3,351
|Union
|237
|9
|190
|Wheeler
|432
|9
|458
|TOTAL
|61,257
|1,377
|61,424
