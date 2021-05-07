APH reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 16 recoveries.

Potter County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, and nine recoveries.

Randall County reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, and seven recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.48%.