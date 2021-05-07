APH reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 16 recoveries.
Potter County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, and nine recoveries.
Randall County reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, and seven recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.48%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|110
|6
|151
|Beaver
|455
|6
|436
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|134
|Carson
|278
|14
|409
|Castro
|662
|30
|884
|Childress
|1,322
|17
|1,330
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|216
|9
|252
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,030
|72
|4,799
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,007
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|184
|15
|337
|Gray
|1,747
|54
|1,979
|Hall
|332
|14
|413
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|367
|Hansford
|377
|23
|817
|Hartley
|726
|9
|714
|Hemphill
|507
|2
|545
|Hutchinson
|1,176
|71
|1,545
|Lipscomb
|281
|12
|289
|Moore
|1,998
|71
|2,223
|Ochiltree
|949
|25
|1,022
|Oldham
|121
|4
|244
|Parmer
|864
|35
|1,166
|Potter
|17,398
|449
|16,741
|Quay
|427
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,752
|298
|16,202
|Roberts
|56
|1
|60
|Roosevelt
|1,863
|53
|1,757
|Sherman
|183
|12
|187
|Swisher
|413
|17
|749
|Texas
|3,479
|27
|3,390
|Union
|244
|9
|203
|Wheeler
|449
|10
|481
|TOTAL
|62,889
|1,497
|66,519
