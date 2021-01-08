APH reports 168 new cases, 5 deaths, 162 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 168 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths, 162 recoveries in the Amarillo area

In Potter County, 60 new cases were reported, with three deaths, and 82 recoveries.

In Randall County, 108 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 80 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.36%.