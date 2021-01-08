APH reports 168 new cases, 5 deaths, 162 recoveries in Amarillo area

by: KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 168 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths, 162 recoveries in the Amarillo area

In Potter County, 60 new cases were reported, with three deaths, and 82 recoveries.

In Randall County, 108 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 80 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.36%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:30 p.m. on January 8, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong80596
Beaver3222304
Briscoe58383
Carson19010225
Castro59718733
Childress1,22191,135
Cimarron1091103
Collingsworth1636174
Cottle1085140
Curry4,205502,559
Dallam90410852
Deaf Smith2,477562,332
Donley1347219
Gray1,563361,588
Hall2139195
Hardeman2218266
Hansford31013524
Hartley6219578
Hemphill4342354
Hutchinson883511,061
Lipscomb2178195
Moore1,843511,969
Ochiltree84317833
Oldham862129
Parmer800321003
Potter15,64231614,036
Quay3467190
Randall14,69320912,596
Roberts46138
Roosevelt1,56133774
Sherman1018101
Swisher34814585
Texas3,020182,879
Union195764
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL55,0431,04549,371
