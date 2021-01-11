APH reports 152 new cases, 11 deaths, and 150 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 152 new cases, 11 new deaths, and 150 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, 7 deaths, and 75 recoveries.

In Randall County, 100 new cases were reported, 4 new deaths, and 75 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.08%.