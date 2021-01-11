APH reports 152 new cases, 11 deaths, and 150 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 152 new cases, 11 new deaths, and 150 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, 7 deaths, and 75 recoveries.
In Randall County, 100 new cases were reported, 4 new deaths, and 75 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.08%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on January 11, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|82
|5
|97
|Beaver
|337
|3
|309
|Briscoe
|62
|3
|83
|Carson
|195
|10
|260
|Castro
|599
|19
|733
|Childress
|1,221
|11
|1,148
|Cimarron
|112
|1
|103
|Collingsworth
|163
|6
|196
|Cottle
|108
|5
|140
|Curry
|4,340
|52
|2,738
|Dallam
|913
|10
|862
|Deaf Smith
|2,477
|57
|2,332
|Donley
|134
|7
|220
|Gray
|1,563
|39
|1,594
|Hall
|214
|9
|198
|Hardeman
|222
|8
|271
|Hansford
|315
|15
|527
|Hartley
|626
|9
|579
|Hemphill
|441
|2
|354
|Hutchinson
|892
|53
|1,071
|Lipscomb
|225
|9
|196
|Moore
|1,857
|54
|1,975
|Ochiltree
|860
|18
|837
|Oldham
|88
|2
|132
|Parmer
|801
|32
|1006
|Potter
|15,694
|323
|14,111
|Quay
|363
|8
|203
|Randall
|14,793
|213
|12,671
|Roberts
|46
|1
|38
|Roosevelt
|1,625
|35
|833
|Sherman
|101
|10
|101
|Swisher
|352
|14
|588
|Texas
|3,140
|18
|2,930
|Union
|201
|7
|70
|Wheeler
|403
|7
|366
|TOTAL
|55,572
|1,076
|49,870
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign
- Drought conditions continue across the High Plains despite recent snowfall
- A&M Agrilife Extension officials weigh in on 2021 agriculture outlook
- Gorillas at San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID-19
- Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt IDed