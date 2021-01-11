APH reports 152 new cases, 11 deaths, and 150 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo – APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 152 new cases, 11 new deaths, and 150 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, 7 deaths, and 75 recoveries.

In Randall County, 100 new cases were reported, 4 new deaths, and 75 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.08%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on January 11, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong82597
Beaver3373309
Briscoe62383
Carson19510260
Castro59919733
Childress1,221111,148
Cimarron1121103
Collingsworth1636196
Cottle1085140
Curry4,340522,738
Dallam91310862
Deaf Smith2,477572,332
Donley1347220
Gray1,563391,594
Hall2149198
Hardeman2228271
Hansford31515527
Hartley6269579
Hemphill4412354
Hutchinson892531,071
Lipscomb2259196
Moore1,857541,975
Ochiltree86018837
Oldham882132
Parmer801321006
Potter15,69432314,111
Quay3638203
Randall14,79321312,671
Roberts46138
Roosevelt1,62535833
Sherman10110101
Swisher35214588
Texas3,140182,930
Union201770
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL55,5721,07649,870
