APH reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 53 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 53 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 9 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 29 recoveries.

Randall County reported six new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.14%.