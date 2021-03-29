APH reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 53 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 53 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 9 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 29 recoveries.

Randall County reported six new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.14%.

This chart has been updated as of 1:25 p.m. on March 29, 2021

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1106151
Beaver4556436
Briscoe775134
Carson27814409
Castro66230884
Childress1,322171,330
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth2169252
Cottle1437183
Curry5,030724,799
Dallam1,01991,007
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley18415337
Gray1,747541,979
Hall33214413
Hardeman31112367
Hansford37723817
Hartley7269714
Hemphill5072545
Hutchinson1,176711,545
Lipscomb28112289
Moore1,998712,223
Ochiltree949251,022
Oldham1214244
Parmer864351,166
Potter17,13742816,619
Quay4278409
Randall16,43528416,052
Roberts56160
Roosevelt1,863531,757
Sherman18312187
Swisher41317749
Texas3,479273,390
Union2449203
Wheeler44910481
TOTAL62,5221,43664,026
