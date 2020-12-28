APH reports 140 new cases, 6 deaths, 390 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 140 new cases, six new deaths, and 390 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 58 new cases, two deaths, and 177 recoveries.

In Randall County, 82 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 213 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.50%.