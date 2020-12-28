APH reports 140 new cases, 6 deaths, 390 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 140 new cases, six new deaths, and 390 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 58 new cases, two deaths, and 177 recoveries.

In Randall County, 82 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 213 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.50%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:31 p.m. on December 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong71578
Beaver3002278
Briscoe49272
Carson1647218
Castro56613672
Childress1,14071,056
Cimarron101196
Collingsworth1465190
Cottle975132
Curry3,935432,212
Dallam8609817
Deaf Smith2,370542,218
Donley1266209
Gray1,478311,504
Hall1795168
Hardeman1928237
Hansford27512443
Hartley5699535
Hemphill3601317
Hutchinson82443974
Lipscomb1987169
Moore1,812451,897
Ochiltree79515743
Oldham72290
Parmer76932947
Potter14,94829412,666
Quay3316156
Randall13,58917910,961
Roberts39131
Roosevelt1,46322666
Sherman97497
Swisher33412523
Texas2,926162,747
Union190749
Wheeler3807357
TOTAL51,74591844,495
