APH reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Local News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are three new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,831. Potter County also reporting 48 new recoveries, totaling to 1,608.

There are five new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 780. Randall County also reporting nine recoveries, totaling at 545.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:52 p.m. on June 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe11
Carson66
Castro51133
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry10841
Dallam5927
Deaf Smith23316156
Donley2827
Gray1124100
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford23217
Hartley14211
Hemphill21
Hutchinson4941
Lipscomb94
Moore87714783
Ochiltree53247
Oldham413
Parmer15578
Potter2,831391,608
Quay513
Randall7806545
Roberts22
Roosevelt54124
Sherman3226
Swisher23120
Texas9806964
Union51
Wheeler1516
TOTAL6,568984,632
