APH reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to AHP, there are three new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,831. Potter County also reporting 48 new recoveries, totaling to 1,608.
There are five new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 780. Randall County also reporting nine recoveries, totaling at 545.
The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:52 p.m. on June 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|51
|1
|33
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|108
|–
|41
|Dallam
|59
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|233
|16
|156
|Donley
|28
|–
|27
|Gray
|112
|4
|100
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|23
|2
|17
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|49
|–
|41
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|877
|14
|783
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|47
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|155
|–
|78
|Potter
|2,831
|39
|1,608
|Quay
|5
|1
|3
|Randall
|780
|6
|545
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|54
|1
|24
|Sherman
|32
|–
|26
|Swisher
|23
|1
|20
|Texas
|980
|6
|964
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6,568
|98
|4,632
