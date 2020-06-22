APH reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are three new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,831. Potter County also reporting 48 new recoveries, totaling to 1,608.

There are five new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 780. Randall County also reporting nine recoveries, totaling at 545.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:52 p.m. on June 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 30 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 6 Castro 51 1 33 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 108 – 41 Dallam 59 – 27 Deaf Smith 233 16 156 Donley 28 – 27 Gray 112 4 100 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 23 2 17 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 2 – 1 Hutchinson 49 – 41 Lipscomb 9 – 4 Moore 877 14 783 Ochiltree 53 2 47 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 155 – 78 Potter 2,831 39 1,608 Quay 5 1 3 Randall 780 6 545 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 54 1 24 Sherman 32 – 26 Swisher 23 1 20 Texas 980 6 964 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 15 – 16 TOTAL 6,568 98 4,632

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

More from MyHighPlains.com: