APH reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 30 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, one deaths, and 30 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported three new cases, one death, and 16 recoveries.

Randall County reported 11 new cases, and 14 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.01%.