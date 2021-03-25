APH reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 30 recoveries in the Amarillo area

by: Erin Rosas

City of Amarillo APH COVID-19 Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, one deaths, and 30 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported three new cases, one death, and 16 recoveries.

Randall County reported 11 new cases, and 14 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.01%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on March 25, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1106145
Beaver4556436
Briscoe775133
Carson26714407
Castro65630875
Childress1,319171,318
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth20311252
Cottle1437183
Curry5,011724,792
Dallam1,01991,007
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley17615335
Gray1,729541,969
Hall32714411
Hardeman31112355
Hansford37623817
Hartley7269714
Hemphill5072545
Hutchinson1,168711,543
Lipscomb28012290
Moore1,997712,020
Ochiltree948251,020
Oldham1194245
Parmer858351,156
Potter17,11442416,577
Quay4268409
Randall16,00828315,994
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,858531,757
Sherman18212186
Swisher41017741
Texas3,479273,390
Union2449203
Wheeler44110482
TOTAL62,4161,43163,665
