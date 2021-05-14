APH reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, 14 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 14 recoveries.
Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries.
Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and nine recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.62%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|139
|6
|185
|Beaver
|474
|6
|468
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|163
|Carson
|364
|14
|506
|Castro
|717
|32
|953
|Childress
|1,341
|17
|1,363
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|213
|Collingsworth
|248
|9
|318
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,195
|79
|4,968
|Dallam
|876
|9
|1,019
|Deaf Smith
|2,119
|66
|2,735
|Donley
|215
|15
|405
|Gray
|1,991
|56
|2,252
|Hall
|360
|14
|444
|Hardeman
|323
|12
|368
|Hansford
|392
|24
|873
|Hartley
|618
|9
|722
|Hemphill
|539
|2
|582
|Hutchinson
|1,541
|71
|1,941
|Lipscomb
|311
|12
|334
|Moore
|2,247
|72
|2,641
|Ochiltree
|1,029
|27
|1,115
|Oldham
|137
|4
|272
|Parmer
|908
|35
|1,219
|Potter
|17,452
|452
|16,783
|Quay
|505
|8
|419
|Randall
|16,808
|301
|16,234
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,961
|56
|1,813
|Sherman
|194
|12
|220
|Swisher
|453
|17
|808
|Texas
|3,519
|33
|3,477
|Union
|248
|9
|236
|Wheeler
|476
|10
|527
|TOTAL
|64,209
|1,503
|66,818
