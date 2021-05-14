APH reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, 14 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 14 recoveries.

Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and nine recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.62%.