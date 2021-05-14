Severe Weather Tools

APH reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, 14 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 14 recoveries.

Potter County reported six new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and nine recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.62%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1396185
Beaver4746468
Briscoe975163
Carson36414506
Castro71732953
Childress1,341171,363
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2489318
Cottle1437183
Curry5,195794,968
Dallam87691,019
Deaf Smith2,119662,735
Donley21515405
Gray1,991562,252
Hall36014444
Hardeman32312368
Hansford39224873
Hartley6189722
Hemphill5392582
Hutchinson1,541711,941
Lipscomb31112334
Moore2,247722,641
Ochiltree1,029271,115
Oldham1374272
Parmer908351,219
Potter17,45245216,783
Quay5058419
Randall16,80830116,234
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,961561,813
Sherman19412220
Swisher45317808
Texas3,519333,477
Union2489236
Wheeler47610527
TOTAL64,2091,50366,818
