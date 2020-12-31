APH reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, 294 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths, and 294 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, three deaths, and 143 recoveries.

In Randall County 87 new cases were reported, six deaths, and 151 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.36%.