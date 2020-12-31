APH reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, 294 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths, and 294 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, three deaths, and 143 recoveries.

In Randall County 87 new cases were reported, six deaths, and 151 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.36%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:30 p.m. on December 31, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong72584
Beaver3082287
Briscoe51276
Carson1709221
Castro57415677
Childress1,16071,078
Cimarron1071102
Collingsworth1495163
Cottle1065139
Curry4,001452,332
Dallam8779835
Deaf Smith2,401552,285
Donley1287211
Gray1,519331,519
Hall1847173
Hardeman2028249
Hansford28413454
Hartley5899556
Hemphill4022334
Hutchinson83848999
Lipscomb2047174
Moore1,819451,913
Ochiltree80116765
Oldham75289
Parmer77432956
Potter15,18130713,396
Quay3317163
Randall14,00619111,906
Roberts44134
Roosevelt1,50025695
Sherman97697
Swisher33913539
Texas2,956172,813
Union192753
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL52,84497346,732
