APH reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, 72 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, and 72 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 62 new cases, five deaths, and 23 recoveries.

In Randall County, 69 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 49 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.22%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:20 p.m. on February 2, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong986116
Beaver3884357
Briscoe673105
Carson20712311
Castro60727798
Childress1,296131,261
Cimarron1211112
Collingsworth1808224
Cottle1347178
Curry4,746613,376
Dallam9699929
Deaf Smith2,569612,470
Donley15312272
Gray1,657461,689
Hall29714315
Hardeman28512331
Hansford34018641
Hartley7059668
Hemphill5262469
Hutchinson940621,179
Lipscomb25411230
Moore1,878602,054
Ochiltree89421931
Oldham952161
Parmer812341,075
Potter16,52437215,122
Quay3988271
Randall15,80725214,200
Roberts50147
Roosevelt1,763451,099
Sherman10711107
Swisher37315658
Texas3,318213,205
Union2108138
Wheeler4069404
TOTAL59,1941,25655,546
