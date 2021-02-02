APH reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, 72 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, and 72 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 62 new cases, five deaths, and 23 recoveries.
In Randall County, 69 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 49 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.22%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:20 p.m. on February 2, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|98
|6
|116
|Beaver
|388
|4
|357
|Briscoe
|67
|3
|105
|Carson
|207
|12
|311
|Castro
|607
|27
|798
|Childress
|1,296
|13
|1,261
|Cimarron
|121
|1
|112
|Collingsworth
|180
|8
|224
|Cottle
|134
|7
|178
|Curry
|4,746
|61
|3,376
|Dallam
|969
|9
|929
|Deaf Smith
|2,569
|61
|2,470
|Donley
|153
|12
|272
|Gray
|1,657
|46
|1,689
|Hall
|297
|14
|315
|Hardeman
|285
|12
|331
|Hansford
|340
|18
|641
|Hartley
|705
|9
|668
|Hemphill
|526
|2
|469
|Hutchinson
|940
|62
|1,179
|Lipscomb
|254
|11
|230
|Moore
|1,878
|60
|2,054
|Ochiltree
|894
|21
|931
|Oldham
|95
|2
|161
|Parmer
|812
|34
|1,075
|Potter
|16,524
|372
|15,122
|Quay
|398
|8
|271
|Randall
|15,807
|252
|14,200
|Roberts
|50
|1
|47
|Roosevelt
|1,763
|45
|1,099
|Sherman
|107
|11
|107
|Swisher
|373
|15
|658
|Texas
|3,318
|21
|3,205
|Union
|210
|8
|138
|Wheeler
|406
|9
|404
|TOTAL
|59,194
|1,256
|55,546
