APH reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 7 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and seven recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 8 new cases, one death, and 3 recoveries.

In Randall County, five new cases, and four recovery were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.14%.

There is a significant drop today of cases and recoveries.