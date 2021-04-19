APH reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 7 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and seven recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 8 new cases, one death, and 3 recoveries.

In Randall County, five new cases, and four recovery were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.14%.

There is a significant drop today of cases and recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1326168
Beaver4706451
Briscoe925148
Carson35514470
Castro70732924
Childress1,349171,372
Cimarron2121206
Collingsworth2399296
Cottle1437183
Curry5,061744,841
Dallam89191,010
Deaf Smith2,093662,664
Donley19915359
Gray1,973552,194
Hall36114442
Hardeman31512359
Hansford38825852
Hartley6229720
Hemphill5172557
Hutchinson1,516711,838
Lipscomb30112299
Moore2,093722,325
Ochiltree990261,057
Oldham1374260
Parmer897351,216
Potter17,21044316,660
Quay4308411
Randall16,51429216,081
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,876531,781
Sherman18812199
Swisher43617785
Texas3,497323,407
Union2469223
Wheeler47510503
TOTAL62,9781,47565,315
