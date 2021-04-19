APH reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 7 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and seven recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 8 new cases, one death, and 3 recoveries.
In Randall County, five new cases, and four recovery were reported.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.14%.
There is a significant drop today of cases and recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|132
|6
|168
|Beaver
|470
|6
|451
|Briscoe
|92
|5
|148
|Carson
|355
|14
|470
|Castro
|707
|32
|924
|Childress
|1,349
|17
|1,372
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|206
|Collingsworth
|239
|9
|296
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,061
|74
|4,841
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,010
|Deaf Smith
|2,093
|66
|2,664
|Donley
|199
|15
|359
|Gray
|1,973
|55
|2,194
|Hall
|361
|14
|442
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|359
|Hansford
|388
|25
|852
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|557
|Hutchinson
|1,516
|71
|1,838
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|299
|Moore
|2,093
|72
|2,325
|Ochiltree
|990
|26
|1,057
|Oldham
|137
|4
|260
|Parmer
|897
|35
|1,216
|Potter
|17,210
|443
|16,660
|Quay
|430
|8
|411
|Randall
|16,514
|292
|16,081
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,876
|53
|1,781
|Sherman
|188
|12
|199
|Swisher
|436
|17
|785
|Texas
|3,497
|32
|3,407
|Union
|246
|9
|223
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|503
|TOTAL
|62,978
|1,475
|65,315
