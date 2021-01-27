APH reports 129 new cases, 7 deaths, 204 recoveries in Amarillo area

APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 129 new cases, 7 new deaths, and 204 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 59 new cases, three deaths, and 77 recoveries.

In Randall County, 70 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 127 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.06%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 27, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong976108
Beaver3714339
Briscoe673102
Carson20212305
Castro60325793
Childress1,276131,238
Cimarron1201108
Collingsworth1718219
Cottle1347175
Curry4,677583,175
Dallam9609921
Deaf Smith2,566612,470
Donley14510268
Gray1,620421,670
Hall28014255
Hardeman2709319
Hansford32417629
Hartley6999638
Hemphill5162426
Hutchinson904601,163
Lipscomb24011227
Moore1,867602,045
Ochiltree88820921
Oldham932156
Parmer805331,065
Potter16,36735914,834
Quay3958238
Randall15,64223913,773
Roberts50146
Roosevelt1,74042987
Sherman10211104
Swisher36214644
Texas3,278213,160
Union2098104
Wheeler4029391
TOTAL58,1341,19953,518
