APH reports 129 new cases, 7 deaths, 204 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 129 new cases, 7 new deaths, and 204 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 59 new cases, three deaths, and 77 recoveries.

In Randall County, 70 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 127 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.06%.