APH reports 128 new cases, 9 deaths, 123 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 128 new cases, nine new deaths, and 123 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 51 new cases, three death, and 58 recoveries.
In Randall County, 77 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 65 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.62%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 13, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|82
|5
|97
|Beaver
|347
|3
|321
|Briscoe
|62
|3
|81
|Carson
|195
|10
|260
|Castro
|599
|19
|733
|Childress
|1,221
|11
|1,148
|Cimarron
|113
|1
|105
|Collingsworth
|163
|6
|197
|Cottle
|124
|6
|157
|Curry
|4,373
|52
|2,738
|Dallam
|920
|10
|865
|Deaf Smith
|2,497
|57
|2,386
|Donley
|134
|7
|220
|Gray
|1,571
|39
|1,594
|Hall
|214
|9
|198
|Hardeman
|222
|8
|271
|Hansford
|315
|15
|527
|Hartley
|626
|9
|587
|Hemphill
|458
|2
|354
|Hutchinson
|892
|53
|1,072
|Lipscomb
|225
|9
|196
|Moore
|1,857
|54
|1,975
|Ochiltree
|860
|18
|837
|Oldham
|88
|2
|132
|Parmer
|801
|32
|1006
|Potter
|15,829
|327
|14,282
|Quay
|366
|8
|203
|Randall
|15,012
|220
|12,871
|Roberts
|46
|1
|38
|Roosevelt
|1,640
|35
|833
|Sherman
|101
|10
|101
|Swisher
|352
|14
|589
|Texas
|3,178
|18
|2,976
|Union
|202
|7
|71
|Wheeler
|403
|9
|366
|TOTAL
|55,654
|1,081
|50,176
