APH reports 128 new cases, 9 deaths, 123 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 128 new cases, nine new deaths, and 123 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 51 new cases, three death, and 58 recoveries.

In Randall County, 77 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 65 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.62%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 13, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong82597
Beaver3473321
Briscoe62381
Carson19510260
Castro59919733
Childress1,221111,148
Cimarron1131105
Collingsworth1636197
Cottle1246157
Curry4,373522,738
Dallam92010865
Deaf Smith2,497572,386
Donley1347220
Gray1,571391,594
Hall2149198
Hardeman2228271
Hansford31515527
Hartley6269587
Hemphill4582354
Hutchinson892531,072
Lipscomb2259196
Moore1,857541,975
Ochiltree86018837
Oldham882132
Parmer801321006
Potter15,82932714,282
Quay3668203
Randall15,01222012,871
Roberts46138
Roosevelt1,64035833
Sherman10110101
Swisher35214589
Texas3,178182,976
Union202771
Wheeler4039366
TOTAL55,6541,08150,176
