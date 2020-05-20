APH reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by three to 2,196, and Randall County’s total has increased by nine to 625.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on May 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|5
|–
|2
|Castro
|28
|1
|13
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|43
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|11
|Deaf Smith
|138
|8
|26
|Donley
|27
|–
|24
|Gray
|94
|1
|49
|Hansford
|17
|2
|8
|Hartley
|12
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|30
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|575
|11
|326
|Ochiltree
|42
|2
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|36
|6
|Potter
|2,196
|24
|358
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|625
|5
|150
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|15
|–
|10
|Texas
|791
|4
|391
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|14
|–
|8
|TOTAL
|4,814
|65
|1,464
