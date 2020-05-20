APH reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by three to 2,196, and Randall County’s total has increased by nine to 625.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on May 20, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 17 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 5 – 2 Castro 28 1 13 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 1 – Curry 43 – – Dallam 22 1 11 Deaf Smith 138 8 26 Donley 27 – 24 Gray 94 1 49 Hansford 17 2 8 Hartley 12 2 5 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 30 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 575 11 326 Ochiltree 42 2 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 36 6 Potter 2,196 24 358 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 625 5 150 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 15 – 10 Texas 791 4 391 Union 3 – – Wheeler 14 – 8 TOTAL 4,814 65 1,464

