APH reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 05/20/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by three to 2,196, and Randall County’s total has increased by nine to 625.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on May 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2317
Briscoe11
Carson52
Castro28113
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle41
Curry43
Dallam22111
Deaf Smith138826
Donley2724
Gray94149
Hansford1728
Hartley1225
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3012
Lipscomb22
Moore57511326
Ochiltree42219
Oldham412
Parmer366
Potter2,19624358
Quay512
Randall6255150
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher1510
Texas7914391
Union3
Wheeler148
TOTAL4,814651,464
