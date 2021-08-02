APH reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 29 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 115 new cases of COVID-19, one death, along with 29 recoveries, in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 15 recoveries.

Randall County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 8.13%.