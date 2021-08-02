APH reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 29 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 115 new cases of COVID-19, one death, along with 29 recoveries, in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 15 recoveries.

Randall County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 8.13%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1587201
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1117167
Carson44814595
Castro768321,043
Childress1,330171,357
Cimarron2472241
Collingsworth2529321
Cottle1467186
Curry5,458865,243
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,247682,893
Donley21815415
Gray2,199582,507
Hall39614473
Hardeman32912376
Hansford41024926
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5483587
Hutchinson1,983722,395
Lipscomb31912338
Moore2,302742,700
Ochiltree1,073271,176
Oldham1594287
Parmer943351,279
Potter18,30246717,273
Quay55111527
Randall17,88131216,861
Roberts61162
Roosevelt2,077591,973
Sherman20012222
Swisher49418872
Texas3,583353,530
Union26110251
Wheeler51111560
TOTAL68,0221,56070,120
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss