APH reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has six new cases and 12 recoveries.

In Randall County, five new cases were reported and 10 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.05%.