APH reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has six new cases and 12 recoveries.

In Randall County, five new cases were reported and 10 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.05%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1566198
Beaver4756468
Briscoe975163
Carson36414505
Castro72232954
Childress1,343171,362
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2489318
Cottle1437183
Curry5,230794,969
Dallam87691,019
Deaf Smith2,125662,736
Donley21515405
Gray1,990562,251
Hall36014444
Hardeman32412371
Hansford39224872
Hartley6189722
Hemphill5392582
Hutchinson1,545711,946
Lipscomb31212335
Moore2,247722,650
Ochiltree1,029271,123
Oldham1524284
Parmer908351,229
Potter17,50145416,820
Quay5138419
Randall16,86930316,295
Roberts57159
Roosevelt1,981561,815
Sherman19412220
Swisher45617829
Texas3,527343,484
Union2509236
Wheeler49710547
TOTAL64,4691,51067,059
