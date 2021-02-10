APH reports 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, two deaths, 162 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with two deaths, and 162 recoveries.

Potter County reported 44 new cases, one death, and 70 recoveries.

Randall County reported 61 new cases, one death, and 92 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.75%.