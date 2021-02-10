APH reports 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, two deaths, 162 recoveries

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

Via Amarillo Health Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with two deaths, and 162 recoveries.

Potter County reported 44 new cases, one death, and 70 recoveries.

Randall County reported 61 new cases, one death, and 92 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.75%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:20 p.m. on February 10, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1016126
Beaver3966372
Briscoe704116
Carson21812329
Castro61426820
Childress1,308151,290
Cimarron1221115
Collingsworth1868235
Cottle1367180
Curry4,797613,601
Dallam9939956
Deaf Smith2,655622,552
Donley15912287
Gray1,700481,779
Hall31414349
Hardeman29812345
Hansford34518681
Hartley7069692
Hemphill5282469
Hutchinson997641,268
Lipscomb26211247
Moore1,896652,074
Ochiltree91021961
Oldham983170
Parmer816341,095
Potter16,68838815,537
Quay4098284
Randall16,01126514,800
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,802501,195
Sherman11011108
Swisher38315681
Texas3,367223,254
Union2128146
Wheeler4179430
TOTAL60,0821,30857,624
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss