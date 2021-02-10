AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with two deaths, and 162 recoveries.
Potter County reported 44 new cases, one death, and 70 recoveries.
Randall County reported 61 new cases, one death, and 92 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.75%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:20 p.m. on February 10, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|101
|6
|126
|Beaver
|396
|6
|372
|Briscoe
|70
|4
|116
|Carson
|218
|12
|329
|Castro
|614
|26
|820
|Childress
|1,308
|15
|1,290
|Cimarron
|122
|1
|115
|Collingsworth
|186
|8
|235
|Cottle
|136
|7
|180
|Curry
|4,797
|61
|3,601
|Dallam
|993
|9
|956
|Deaf Smith
|2,655
|62
|2,552
|Donley
|159
|12
|287
|Gray
|1,700
|48
|1,779
|Hall
|314
|14
|349
|Hardeman
|298
|12
|345
|Hansford
|345
|18
|681
|Hartley
|706
|9
|692
|Hemphill
|528
|2
|469
|Hutchinson
|997
|64
|1,268
|Lipscomb
|262
|11
|247
|Moore
|1,896
|65
|2,074
|Ochiltree
|910
|21
|961
|Oldham
|98
|3
|170
|Parmer
|816
|34
|1,095
|Potter
|16,688
|388
|15,537
|Quay
|409
|8
|284
|Randall
|16,011
|265
|14,800
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,802
|50
|1,195
|Sherman
|110
|11
|108
|Swisher
|383
|15
|681
|Texas
|3,367
|22
|3,254
|Union
|212
|8
|146
|Wheeler
|417
|9
|430
|TOTAL
|60,082
|1,308
|57,624
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, two deaths, 162 recoveries
- District Attorney Andrea Reeb announces new Break The Cycle program
- It’s so cold in Kansas, a hawk froze and had to be rescued
- Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of strangling relative
- ‘It works’: CDC offers new findings on double mask use for stopping COVID transmission