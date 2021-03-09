APH reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 3 new cases and 4 recoveries.
In Randall County, 7 new cases were reported, and 9 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.31%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 02:30 p.m. on March 9, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|142
|Beaver
|449
|6
|425
|Briscoe
|77
|4
|128
|Carson
|253
|14
|374
|Castro
|652
|29
|862
|Childress
|1,312
|17
|1,312
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|251
|Cottle
|140
|7
|179
|Curry
|4,944
|68
|4,446
|Dallam
|1,016
|9
|1,000
|Deaf Smith
|2,724
|64
|2,634
|Donley
|171
|16
|329
|Gray
|1,724
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|324
|14
|399
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|354
|Hansford
|368
|23
|780
|Hartley
|722
|9
|406
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|540
|Hutchinson
|1,086
|69
|1439
|Lipscomb
|275
|12
|280
|Moore
|1,956
|69
|2,147
|Ochiltree
|930
|25
|1,003
|Oldham
|115
|4
|231
|Parmer
|831
|34
|1,130
|Potter
|16,986
|412
|16,353
|Quay
|420
|8
|364
|Randall
|16,288
|277
|15,776
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,842
|50
|1,623
|Sherman
|175
|12
|144
|Swisher
|394
|17
|726
|Texas
|3,459
|25
|3,373
|Union
|237
|9
|208
|Wheeler
|434
|10
|462
|TOTAL
|61,683
|1,398
|62,180
