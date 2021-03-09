APH reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 3 new cases and 4 recoveries.

In Randall County, 7 new cases were reported, and 9 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.31%.