APH reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 3 new cases and 4 recoveries.

In Randall County, 7 new cases were reported, and 9 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.31%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 02:30 p.m. on March 9, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4496425
Briscoe774128
Carson25314374
Castro65229862
Childress1,312171,312
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1899251
Cottle1407179
Curry4,944684,446
Dallam1,01691,000
Deaf Smith2,724642,634
Donley17116329
Gray1,724541,956
Hall32414399
Hardeman31112354
Hansford36823780
Hartley7229406
Hemphill5032540
Hutchinson1,086691439
Lipscomb27512280
Moore1,956692,147
Ochiltree930251,003
Oldham1154231
Parmer831341,130
Potter16,98641216,353
Quay4208364
Randall16,28827715,776
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,842501,623
Sherman17512144
Swisher39417726
Texas3,459253,373
Union2379208
Wheeler43410462
TOTAL61,6831,39862,180
