APH reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 111 new cases.

In Randall County, there are 84 new cases.

The Area Hospitalization Rate has increased to 18.09%.

These numbers will be updated later today.

