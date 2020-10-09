APH reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 111 new cases.
In Randall County, there are 84 new cases.
The Area Hospitalization Rate has increased to 18.09%.
These numbers will be updated later today.
