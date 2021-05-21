APH releases final COVID-19 report card, notes 15 new cases, 17 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, along with 17 recoveries, in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.
Randall County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, and 11 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 2.73%.
The City of Amarillo noted that this is the final APH COVID-19 daily report card. Said the City, ” Following today’s report card, information on the COVID-19 Report Card will be provided exclusively online at amarilloalerts.com“
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|156
|6
|198
|Beaver
|475
|6
|468
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|163
|Carson
|364
|14
|505
|Castro
|722
|32
|954
|Childress
|1,343
|17
|1,362
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|213
|Collingsworth
|248
|9
|318
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,230
|79
|4,969
|Dallam
|876
|9
|1,019
|Deaf Smith
|2,125
|66
|2,736
|Donley
|215
|15
|405
|Gray
|1,990
|56
|2,251
|Hall
|360
|14
|444
|Hardeman
|324
|12
|371
|Hansford
|392
|24
|872
|Hartley
|618
|9
|722
|Hemphill
|539
|2
|582
|Hutchinson
|1,545
|71
|1,946
|Lipscomb
|312
|12
|335
|Moore
|2,247
|72
|2,650
|Ochiltree
|1,029
|27
|1,123
|Oldham
|152
|4
|284
|Parmer
|908
|35
|1,229
|Potter
|17,509
|454
|16,826
|Quay
|513
|8
|419
|Randall
|16,876
|303
|16,306
|Roberts
|57
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,981
|56
|1,815
|Sherman
|194
|12
|220
|Swisher
|456
|17
|829
|Texas
|3,527
|34
|3,484
|Union
|250
|9
|236
|Wheeler
|497
|10
|547
|TOTAL
|64,510
|1,510
|67,089
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo ISD to celebrate Class of 2021 with ‘Graduation Week Events’
- Former Bailey County deputy arrested in Muleshoe
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors
- Get paid to go on a vacation based on your wildest dreams
- Patsy’s Place transition home celebrates 10 years of changing lives