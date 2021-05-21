APH releases final COVID-19 report card, notes 15 new cases, 17 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, along with 17 recoveries, in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.

Randall County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, and 11 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 2.73%.

The City of Amarillo noted that this is the final APH COVID-19 daily report card. Said the City, ” Following today’s report card, information on the COVID-19 Report Card will be provided exclusively online at amarilloalerts.com

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1566198
Beaver4756468
Briscoe975163
Carson36414505
Castro72232954
Childress1,343171,362
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2489318
Cottle1437183
Curry5,230794,969
Dallam87691,019
Deaf Smith2,125662,736
Donley21515405
Gray1,990562,251
Hall36014444
Hardeman32412371
Hansford39224872
Hartley6189722
Hemphill5392582
Hutchinson1,545711,946
Lipscomb31212335
Moore2,247722,650
Ochiltree1,029271,123
Oldham1524284
Parmer908351,229
Potter17,50945416,826
Quay5138419
Randall16,87630316,306
Roberts57159
Roosevelt1,981561,815
Sherman19412220
Swisher45617829
Texas3,527343,484
Union2509236
Wheeler49710547
TOTAL64,5101,51067,089
