APH releases final COVID-19 report card, notes 15 new cases, 17 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, along with 17 recoveries, in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.

Randall County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, and 11 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 2.73%.

The City of Amarillo noted that this is the final APH COVID-19 daily report card. Said the City, ” Following today’s report card, information on the COVID-19 Report Card will be provided exclusively online at amarilloalerts.com“