AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s Hospitalization report, 136 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 Friday, with 57 of those in the ICU and 36 on ventilators.

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported that out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly 71.3% were unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, nearly 80.7% were not vaccinated, and 83.3% of those patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 448 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, with around 84.6% of that number unvaccinated.

According to the latest COVID-19 report card, the Area Hospitalization Rate for Friday was 17.23%.

The numbers represent current data from BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.