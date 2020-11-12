APH: 759 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, 381 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 11/12/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 759 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 381 new recoveries.

APH said 344 of those recoveries are in Potter County. Three new deaths and 172 recoveries were also reported there.

APH said 445 new cases have been reported in Randall County. Seven new deaths and 209 recoveries were also reported there.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32121
Beaver125193
Briscoe25120
Carson71149
Castro3747286
Childress770112
Cimarron47039
Collingsworth2221
Cottle45340
Curry2,07614742
Dallam5528421
Deaf Smith1,533261,333
Donley93181
Gray60611457
Hall52142
Hardeman72363
Hansford2158182
Hartley3444248
Hemphill2381152
Hutchinson49911302
Lipscomb80164
Moore1,465241,273
Ochiltree3616270
Oldham31224
Parmer63820528
Potter10,2681297,362
Quay135264
Randall7,882774,454
Roberts1914
Roosevelt64810250
Sherman96180
Swisher1945135
Texas2,006101,809
Union47220
Wheeler172596
TOTAL31,07438620,766
