APH: 759 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, 381 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 759 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 381 new recoveries.
APH said 344 of those recoveries are in Potter County. Three new deaths and 172 recoveries were also reported there.
APH said 445 new cases have been reported in Randall County. Seven new deaths and 209 recoveries were also reported there.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|32
|1
|21
|Beaver
|125
|1
|93
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|20
|Carson
|71
|1
|49
|Castro
|374
|7
|286
|Childress
|770
|–
|112
|Cimarron
|47
|0
|39
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|21
|Cottle
|45
|3
|40
|Curry
|2,076
|14
|742
|Dallam
|552
|8
|421
|Deaf Smith
|1,533
|26
|1,333
|Donley
|93
|1
|81
|Gray
|606
|11
|457
|Hall
|52
|1
|42
|Hardeman
|72
|3
|63
|Hansford
|215
|8
|182
|Hartley
|344
|4
|248
|Hemphill
|238
|1
|152
|Hutchinson
|499
|11
|302
|Lipscomb
|80
|1
|64
|Moore
|1,465
|24
|1,273
|Ochiltree
|361
|6
|270
|Oldham
|31
|2
|24
|Parmer
|638
|20
|528
|Potter
|10,268
|129
|7,362
|Quay
|135
|2
|64
|Randall
|7,882
|77
|4,454
|Roberts
|19
|–
|14
|Roosevelt
|648
|10
|250
|Sherman
|96
|1
|80
|Swisher
|194
|5
|135
|Texas
|2,006
|10
|1,809
|Union
|47
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|172
|5
|96
|TOTAL
|31,074
|386
|20,766
