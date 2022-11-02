AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (APDO) is set to host the 14th annual Candy Buyback event on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

APDO detailed that the event, located at 2300 Wolflin Avenue, will give trick-or-treaters the opportunity to bring in their excess candy, where they will be paid $2 per pound for up to three pounds.

The candy, APDO noted, will be shipped to local soldiers who are serving in the military overseas and family members can email the name of their service member to info@amarillopediatricdentistry.com or bring the name to the event.

APDO added that the event will host the Amarillo Zoo along with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers who will be making personal ID cards for kids.