AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said in a news release that officers wrote 23 citations for minors possessing alcohol over the week of spring break.

APD said officers also wrote four citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia conducted numerous bar checks and over 250 other checks of reported problem areas and schools. Many of the citations resulted from those location checks.

APD said investigators identified a liquor store that sold alcohol to minors on multiple occasions and turned over reports to theTexas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for administrative action.

“I want to thank the investigators who spent extra time working on this issue during spring break. Our community has told us that underage drinking is not acceptable. Our City Council has made a proclamation today about alcohol awareness. Our young people deserve to grow up healthy, and we are dedicated to doing our part to keep our city a safe place to live, work, and play,” said Martin Birkenfeld, Amarillo Police Chief.