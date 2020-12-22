APD will have extra patrol during the holidays season for traffic enforcement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced that there will be extra patrols during the holiday season for increased traffic enforcement.

“The Amarillo Police Department wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” said the APD announcement. “We also want to stress the importance of safe driving habits this holiday season. This includes not drinking alcohol and driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and slowing down through construction zones.”

APD said that so far this year, there have been 28 fatal accidents in Amarillo resulting in 28 deaths. The number is well above average, says APD, compared to cities Amarillo’s size.

“Everyone is excited to to get home or wherever else they are going this time of year, but let’s make sure and arrive alive.” said APD. ” Let’s all slow down, wear our seat belts, don’t be distracted, and get where we need to go safely.”

The Amarillo Police Department announced that it received a Comprehensive Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Grant courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation to compensate extra patrol officers to concentrate their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, speeding violators, distracted drivers, and seatbelt/child restraint violators.