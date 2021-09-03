APD will have extra officers on patrol over the Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it will have extra patrols over the Labor Day weekend.

According to APD, with the holiday weekend approaching, the police department said that there is high chance of increased traffic on the roads and a better chance at accidents to occur.

APD said a Comprehensive STEP (selective traffic enforcement program) grant received from the Texas Department of Transportation will allow for extra officers to be on patrol to enforce traffic laws over the weekend.

Both grant funded and regular patrol officers will be out looking for seatbelt, speed, and alcohol related violations said Amarillo Police.