APD: Underaged drinking project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is beginning a new project to reduce underage drinking in the city.

A team of police officers will be dedicated to reducing underage drinking with education and enforcement of those laws.

APD said people can expect police officers to write tickets and make arrests whenever they encounter parties or gatherings where underage drinking occurs.

“We want to save lives.” Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld

Renters and property owners will be held accountable under the city’s social host liability ordinance and could be held financially responsible.

“The importance of this project is to keep kids safe. We want to save lives. We want to make kids safer in our city and underage drinking causes assaults. It causes sexual assaults, it causes unwanted pregnancies, it causes traffic accidents, and we don’t want to see those tragedies continue,” said Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.

Canyon and Amarillo school liaison officers will also be educating children on the dangers of drinking.

