APD Underage Drinking Initiative Enforcement underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reports that information was received of an underaged party at the 1100 block of Pagoda Drive on Saturday Oct. 31. Inside of the residence officers located several underage people drinking, and officers issued 31 citations for Minor in Consumption of Alcohol and two citations for Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

According to APD, the large number of offenses observed at that party shows the need for the initiative in the city.

APD says Officers will continue to take tips on underage drinking parties and enforce any violations found. Further, that the goal of the Department is to save the lives of young people in our area and prevent the tragedies that happen when underage drinking occurs.

Tips can be made anonymously through Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo at 372-8477 or on the Student Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app. Anyone with information on underaged drinking parties can also call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

