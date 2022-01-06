APD: Two arrested on call of suspicious activity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that two people were arrested after officers were called a closed business.

According to APD, officers were called to a closed business in the 3400 block of Soncy with two vehicles and two people on the property.

Officers said they found Stephanie Danielle Price, 22, sitting inside a blue Mazda sedan and a red Nissan Pathfinder with no one inside on the property.

APD said Price got out of the vehicle and officers found her to be in possession of a handgun and narcotics. Price was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Theft of Property, and six Municipal Warrants.

APD said officers found tools to remove catalytic converters in the Pathfinder and checked the area and found Nate Oliver Murie, 22, in the bed of a pickup truck. Murie was arrested for Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, and two Municipal Warrants. Price and Murie were booked into the Randall County Jail.



via Amarillo Police Department

The Amarillo Police Department said the catalytic converters were returned to the owner.

APD said to call their department at 378-3038 if you see something suspicious.