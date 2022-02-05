AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On February 5th at 2:31 AM, Amarillo Police officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision at Northeast 11th Avenue and north Buchanan Street.

Aidan Garcia, a 19-year-old male of Amarillo, had been northbound on Buchanan at Northeast 11th. Garcia failed to negotiate the curve causing his 2015 Scion to roll over. Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He died at the scene. Justice of the Peace Jones has ordered an autopsy and the next of kin was notified.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt are factors in this crash.