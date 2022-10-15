AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from the Amarillo police Department, officials with the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a wreck that occurred Friday evening that involved multiple injuries.

The release stated that around 8:25 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a head on collision at SE 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Officers located a 2021 Toyota Tundra and a 2017 Nissan Altima in the 100 block of south Ross Street on the overpass. The Nissan Altima began to catch fire, and the 32-year-old female driver and passenger had to be removed by officers and witnesses.

Officials stated that the driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 40-year-old male, and three passengers, including two juveniles, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials also stated that witnesses told officers that the Tundra had been northbound on Ross Street and the Altima had been southbound on Ross Street. The Nissan left its lane and drove head on into the Tundra.

The release stated that alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department traffic Unit.