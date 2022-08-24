AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Amarillo Police Department announced that they will host their annual 9/11 remembrance Ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

Officials stated that the ceremony will mark the 21st year since the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, as well as the Pentagon and Flight 91.



According to a social media post, the Honor Guards from Amarillo PD, Amarillo Fire and the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s offices along with DPS will be paying tribute. They will also be joined by other panhandle emergency service groups.