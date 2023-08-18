AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, the Amarillo Police Department swore in five officers to their reserve force.

In November 2022, the Amarillo City Council approved an ordinance allowing APD to create a reserve force. The reserve force is comprised of honorably retired APD officers.

APD Police Chief Martin Berkenfeld said the idea came about when retiring officers expressed interest in continuing to volunteer with the department.

“We began discussing the idea of having a reserve program, like many police departments and sheriff’s departments to across the nation,” said Berkenfeld. “We explored the legalities of it and realized that council would have to approve it, which they did last November. Since then we’ve been moving forward with the training and trying to get everybody on board.”

The five reserve officers include Robert Gabel, Fred Perez, Bruce Cox, Robert Hightower and Brandon Beard.

Perez said he worked with APD for 27 years before retiring and is now a part-time bailiff. Perez said he has always been a servant.

“I’m still able to work, I can do things and I can serve my community.” said Perez. “I love my community and I just want to help out wherever, wherever I can.”

The reserve officers are assigned to the patrol division and will supplement the entire department when needed. Before being sworn in they went through several months of training.

“The requirement for reserve police officer in Amarillo is for them to have been a former Amarillo police officer,” said Berkenfeld. “We also have to ask them to maintain the full training that all other peace officers in Texas have to maintain. So, they have the basic requirements to be a peace officer. We’ll also give them additional training that we give our other police officers.”

Perez said the swearing-in ceremony was special and the presiding judge in the courtroom he is a bailiff for swore him in.

“She was the one that swore us in, judge Laura Hamilton,” said Perez. “She was the one that pinned my badge on. It was great. It felt fantastic. Just to serve our community, just to help out wherever they need us.”

Chief Berkenfeld he is excited to have this group back on the force and grateful for their service.

“I think it’s important to recognize these officers for their heart of service, even though they’re coming back as police officers and they’re not expecting pay,” said Berkenfeld. “They just want to serve their community and that is admirable.”