APD: Suspect shot by home owner during burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, APD responded to a shooting on the 400 block of south Kentucky Street.

According to APD, the resident told officers that they were woken up by someone inside of their house. The resident shot at the suspected intruder, who fled and left blood and items at the scene.

APD continued to state that officers identified the suspect as Francisco Javier Solis Jr., 26. Solis was found at a residence in the 200 block of south Kentucky Street with an injury to his arm and evidence linking him to the original scene.

Solis was treated medically and arrested for Burglary, and was booked into Potter County Detention Center.

