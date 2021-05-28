UPDATE: APD still searching for information to solve April murder of 20-year-old U’vante Douglas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are actively searching for information to help solve the April murder of a man in south Amarillo.

On April 8 at 1:50 a.m., APD officers responded to a shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs on Olsen Boulevard. At the scene, officers found U’vante Aujsheamon Douglas, 20, and a 19-year old man with gunshot wounds. APD said both men were taken to a local hospital, and Douglas later died from his injuries. The 19-year old received non-life threatening injuries.

APD said detectives are still investigating this incident, and it is possible that someone has video of the shooting or information that could help solve the case. APD is asking anyone with information to call the APD Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468, or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be received anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.