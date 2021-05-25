APD still searching for 1 suspect in aggravated assault that left 1 person dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that they are still searching for one suspect in an aggravated assault from May 15 that left one person dead.

APD said Makuc David Makuc, a 19-year-old male described as being 6’00” tall and weighing 150 pounds, is still wanted for the warrant of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

APD said if anyone has any information on his location, they are asked to contact the APD Homicide unit, or give an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 374-4400, on the P3 tips app or on the Crimestoppers website at amapolice.org.

Two more suspects in the case have turned themselves in said APD