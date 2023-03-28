AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is still asking for pictures and videos in relation to a possible child abduction investigation that happened in east Amarillo Thursday.

APD provided an update on that possible abduction that took place in the 1200 block of South Roberts around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday and Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department stated in this possible child abduction case, they are still searching and still asking for help.

As previously reported, APD said that the child described in the possible abduction was an approximately 5-year-old girl with long blond hair, wearing a pink dress and black shorts, and the man seen grabbing her was a tall, older man with a gray beard and a black hat. He was wearing all-black jeans and a hoodie and Nike tennis shoes, with the Nike symbol being white.

Sgt. Burr said witnesses saw a white van, with a distinct detail.

“The reportees thought there was paper covering the van, like it was newly painted or it was covering up old paint, or something like that. They said they could see part of a letter a from underneath the paper, but it looked like there was paper on the sides and maybe even the top,” said Sgt. Burr.

Currently Sgt. Burr added that a missing child report has not been filed.

“We are treating it like a child abduction until something changes it to make it not or if we are able to finally identify this little girl, I’m hoping it’s not. We just can’t ignore it, because the potential is there that there is a five-year-old child that has been abducted that is in danger,” said Sgt. Burr.

She said if you have any information please reach out and contact the Special Victims Unit with the Amarillo Police Department or you can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Sgt. Burr added that time is critical when it comes to child abduction cases, and said that the longer it goes the harder it could be to find this potential victim and determine what happened. She said the potential rises that this child could be in physical harm and harm of not surviving.

Sgt. Burr said they have shared the information they have with the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office, and added they’ve worked with schools and the neighborhood to get information out to parents.