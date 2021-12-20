APD searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

via APD Facebook page.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department report that its Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit and run that left one man dead.

According to APD, on Friday, Dec. 17, Mohammad Edris Mohammadi, 28, was riding his bicycle going north in the right-hand lane of Georgia just south of southwest 16th Avenue when he was hit. The vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

Mohammadi was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Monday, Dec. 20.

APD said the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2010-2013 white Toyota 4-Runner SR5/Limited. The vehicle will have damage to the front left side. It is missing a portion of the front left bumper, left fog lamp cover or trim, and the plastic cover over the front of the driver’s side mirror. A stock photo of a similar vehicle has been included.

via APD: The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2010-2013 white Toyota 4-Runner SR5/Limited. A stock photo of a similar vehicle.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crimes Stoppers P3 mobile app.  
 

 

