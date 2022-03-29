AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a suspect wanted in a church burglary on Thursday, February 24 in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

APD explained that officers were called to a burglary at a church in the 3500 block of NE. 24th Ave. A representative detailed that an “unknown individual had entered the building and taken electronics,” and APD reported that a video showed the suspect entering the building and taking the items.



Images of the suspect courtesy of the Amarillo Police Department.

If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.