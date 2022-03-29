AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a suspect wanted in a church burglary on Thursday, February 24 in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”
APD explained that officers were called to a burglary at a church in the 3500 block of NE. 24th Ave. A representative detailed that an “unknown individual had entered the building and taken electronics,” and APD reported that a video showed the suspect entering the building and taking the items.
If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.