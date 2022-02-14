AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect who threatened a man with a knife while he was fueling his truck on Saturday.

According to APD, at 9:52 p.m. on Feb. 12 officers were called to the 2500 block of South Georgia Street on a “Robbery.” The victim told officers that a white or Hispanic man with a grey hooded sweatshirt and a face covering, approached him while “he was fueling his truck.”

APD detailed that the suspect pulled out a knife, threatened the victim, and stole his white 2016 GMC Sierra Crew Cab truck with license plate #DXG6891. Police said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

APD released the following statement, “This incident is a good reminder to always have good situational awareness. You never know when something like this could happen, but if you are paying attention to your surroundings, there is a better chance you can put yourself in a position to prevent it.”